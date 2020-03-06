Triton Digital Releases Australian Podcast Ranker for 20 January through 16 February Reporting Period

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest Australian Podcast Ranker, which has been expanded to include popular U.S. titles from both iHeartPodcast Network and Stitcher. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts in Australia between 20 January and 16 February, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

More than forty new entities debuted in the Top 100 Podcast ranker this reporting period, including From The Newsroom (NewsCorp Australia), My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Stitcher), and Stuff You Should Know (ARN/iHeartMedia), which took the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the region from 20 January through 16 February 2020. The Top 100 podcasts in this reporting period account for 16.2M downloads in total.

Participating publishers in the Australian Ranker include Southern Cross Austereo, News Corp Australia, Nova, Schwartz Media, TOFOP Productions, SEN / Crocmedia, The Parent Brand, Australian Radio Network, and Nine Radio, ARN/iHeartMedia and Stitcher.

To view the full results of the Ranker and/or sign up to receive future rankers via email, visit https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

