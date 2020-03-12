U.S. Pay TV Subscriber Churn Analysis, Forecast to 2024 – Growth Opportunities in Broadband Services, Targeted Advertising, OTT Services, and Advanced Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Pay TV Subscriber Churn Analysis, Forecast to 2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This study has a base year of 2018 and focuses on pay TV market dynamics in the United States.

The study takes a look at the US pay TV industry – how subscriptions, revenues and ARPUs have fared since 2017, what factors drive this market, and what factors challenge this market. You will also read about how sources of competition have changed, how M&A activity affects subscribers and pricing in this market, what are the key trends to watch out for, some predictions and recommendations. The study also contains market forecasts for pay TV subscriptions, revenues, and ARPUs through to 2024, segmented by cable, satellite and IPTV providers.

The pay TV industry in the United States is mature and increasingly saturated. Approximately 94% of households in the country own a television and more than two-thirds of these households pay for a television subscription. This number has been rapidly declining in the recent past for a whole host of reasons relating to the changing nature of the television and internet business, competition, pricing, choice and experience. The growth of connected devices and the proliferation of high-speed broadband have given rise to hundreds of internet-based subscription and transaction-based video on demand (VOD) offerings as well as virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) offerings and skinny bundles.

Viewers today have more choice than at any point in the past – this intensifies audience fragmentation and adversely impacts subscriber numbers and revenue forecasts, while also limiting average revenue per user (ARPU) growth in this industry. In parallel, other forces such as rising programming costs and declining advertising revenues, combined with increasing subscriber acquisition and retention costs, act to erode profitability for all players in this industry. However, pay TV subscriptions are still widely regarded as the primary way to access live news and sports content.

In order to keep up with changing consumer viewing preferences and in an attempt to control subscriber churn, the pay TV industry has evolved over the past 3-5 years with service providers across cable, satellite and IPTV industries foraying into TV Everywhere offerings. Providers have also invested in advanced features and value-added services to compete effectively in this intense and dynamic market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO’s Perspective

Trends to Watch

2. Market Overview

Research Scope

Pay TV Distribution Channel in the United States

Digital Media Value Chain

Market Segments Covered in the Study

Market Definitions

Market Terminology

The US Television Market Landscape

Leading Ecosystem Participants

Pay TV Penetration Overview

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints – Total US Pay TV Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts – The US Pay TV Market

Forecast Assumptions

Subscriber Forecast

Subscriber Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

ARPU Forecast

ARPU Forecast Discussion

Subscriber Forecast by Segment

Percent Subscriber Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

5. Trends – The US Pay TV Market

Focus on the Internet Business Line

Rise of the Smart TV

TV Everywhere

Targeted Advertising

Connected Home

Cloud DVR

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis – The US Pay TV Market

Subscriber Market Share

Subscriber Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 – Broadband Services

Growth Opportunity 2 – Targeted Advertising

Growth Opportunity 3 – OTT Services

Growth Opportunity 4 – Advanced Services

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Cable TV Segment

Segment Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Subscriber Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Subscriber Market Share

9. Satellite TV Segment

Segment Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Subscriber Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Subscriber Market Share

10. IPTV Segment

Segment Breakdown

Market Engineering Measurements

Subscriber Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Subscriber Market Share

