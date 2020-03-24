ViacomCBS and Nexstar Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements

Agreement with Largest Independent Operator of CBS Affiliates Extends Long-Term Relationship

NEW YORK & IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced a multi-year agreement to renew nine CBS network affiliations for Nexstar stations, reaching approximately 3.5% of the U.S. audience and nearly four million television households. The deal extends CBS/Nexstar affiliations that were set to expire later this year and covers two top-50 market affiliates, WNCN-TV in Raleigh, NC and KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, NV. In August 2019, ViacomCBS and Nexstar completed an affiliation agreement covering 19 Nexstar stations in 15 markets, reaching approximately 5% of the U.S. audience and nearly six million television households. The agreement announced today, coupled with the August agreement and other prior renewals, marks the long-term extension of substantially all of the ViacomCBS affiliation agreements covering 49 Nexstar television stations.

Nexstar is the largest independent operator of CBS affiliates, covering 14% of the U.S. and serving more than 15 million households. Nexstar owns and/or operates CBS affiliates in 41 markets. Nexstar’s CBS affiliates are also locally available to subscribers on CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, and distributed across cable and satellite television services as well as virtual multichannel video programming distributor platforms.

“We’re pleased to reach an early agreement with Nexstar that builds upon our longtime partnership and enables us to continue serving millions of households across the country,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Together with Nexstar, we look forward to continue playing an important role in providing local communities with the trusted news and entertainment that audiences can rely on during these uncertain times.”

Nexstar Media Group President and CEO Perry A. Sook added, “We are delighted to extend our affiliation agreement with ViacomCBS, our largest network partner and the nation’s #1 network. CBS’ all-star schedule includes an engaging year-round line-up of prime-time entertainment programming, live sports, and special events, which complements the high-quality local news and other exclusive local content produced by Nexstar. Together, CBS and Nexstar deliver great entertainment and information to viewers and an excellent marketing platform for local and national advertisers. The agreement also provides further visibility to Nexstar’s distribution revenue growth following the completion of new multi-year retransmission consent agreements in the second half of 2019 representing approximately 70% of our subscribers.”

The agreement consists of renewals for these Nexstar-owned CBS affiliates: WNCN-TV in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, N.V.; KGPE-TV in Fresno-Visalia, C.A.; WYOU-TV in Wilkes Barre-Scranton, P.A. (Mission Broadcasting); KVEO-TV in Harlingen-Brownsville, T.X.; WTAJ-TV in Johnstown-Altoona-St. College, P.A.; KXMC-TV in Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, N.D.; WVNS-TV in Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, W.V.; and KREX-TV in Grand Junction-Montrose, C.O.

