Connected Consumer Survey 2019 – TV & Video Services in Australia & New Zealand – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pay-TV providers must differentiate their propositions on factors other than price to avoid significant price-driven churn with the entry of new OTT video players.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of consumers in their use of pay-TV and OTT video services. This is a rapidly changing part of the telecoms and media landscape; the interaction between pay TV and OTT is complex.

This report provides:

new consumer insights derived from 2000 respondents surveyed in two different countries

detailed information about changing consumer use of TV and video services

insight into OTT video service usage and how this relates to use of pay-TV services

content and genre preferences for users of different types of pay-TV and OTT video services

analysis of consumer priorities, preferences and the factors that affect their satisfaction.

Survey data coverage

The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in Australia and New Zealand. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country.

Geographical coverage

Australia

New Zealand

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Drivers of customer satisfaction and churn

The impact of data usage and bundling

Focus on digital experience

Appendix

Methodology and panel information

