Study: Unity Technologies Finds That More Than Half of Surveyed Companies Plan to Use Real-Time 3D Within Two Years

Only 19 percent of companies across the industrial sector currently use emerging technologies like virtual and augmented reality

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Technologies (https://unity.com/), creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D (RT3D) development platform, today revealed the findings of an October 2019 study commissioned by Forrester Consulting titled “Digital Experiences In The Physical World: Are AEC and Manufacturing Companies Ready For Real-time 3D?” The study found that 55 percent of manufacturing and AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) companies plan to adopt real-time 3D technologies within two years. The adoption of real-time 3D (RT3D) appears to be rapidly approaching a tipping point as only 19 percent of all organizations surveyed currently use the technology to create virtual experiences for virtual reality, augmented reality, and other platforms.

Unity is no stranger to RT3D development in the AEC industry. The company’s technology is used by more than half of the top 50 AEC companies and the top 10 best-selling automotive brands.

“For more than 15 years, Unity has been the leader in RT3D development giving everyone — from emerging creators to global brands — the most powerful and accessible tools to create real-time 3D experiences. Most people know us for our market leadership in games, but over the last 18 months, we’ve seen tremendous growth and impact with industrial companies,” said Clive Downie, Chief Marketing Officer, Unity Technologies. “Customers are finding RT3D technology to be essential in saving time and money across the product and building life cycles, from prototyping and conception through production or construction to sales and marketing. We look forward to helping more companies impact their bottom line with RT3D.”

According to the study, RT3D provides a significant return on investment, as 94 percent of companies that already use RT3D plan to expand their usage of it. For the study, real-time 3D is defined as interactive, realistic digital representations of real-world assets like manufactured products and buildings.

Unity will be sharing more insights from the Forrester report with a webinar on April 16 titled “The tipping point: How virtual experiences are transforming global industries,” featuring guest speaker Paul Miller of Forrester.

