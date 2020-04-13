Comcast Business Launches Webinar Series to Support Businesses of All Sizes

Comcast and industry experts explore critical topics facing today’s business community

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced the launch of a new webinar series aimed at helping businesses, of all sizes and across all industries, navigate the current environment, including strategies on how to rethink their short- and long-term goals and leverage technology to remain productive and nimble with their operations.

“With our network of industry experts and strategic partners, we’ve compiled a collection of new webinars to support and empower the business community,” said Eileen Diskin, CMO, Comcast Business. “Our hope is that these webinars will inform businesses of all sizes as they adapt their operations and adjust their technology strategies to help them remain connected, agile and secure, now and in the future.”

The free, five-part series, features Comcast Business leaders and subject matter experts alongside industry partners and topical experts tackling some of the biggest questions facing today’s businesses amidst the global pandemic. The first of the webinars begins Tuesday, April 14th at 1PM EDT.

Interested businesses can view full details and register here. The scheduled webinars in the series include:

Tuesday April 14, 2020 1PM EDT



Leaning in to Support Small Business



Experts from Davis Polk & Wardell LLP will explore the facts of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including eligibility requirements, primary considerations, and details of other government programs designed to keep businesses running.



Panelists: Jai Massari, Partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP; John Banes, Partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Thursday April 16, 2020 1PM EDT



Connectivity and Resilience: How Technology is Supporting Business Continuity



A shift to remote working and digital commerce puts new demands on technology infrastructure. Comcast Business experts explore how resilient network connectivity can help keep businesses productive.



Panelists: Bob Victor, SVP, Product Management; Noam Raffaelli, SVP, Network & Communications Engineering; Jeff Lewis, VP Data Product Management, Strategic Planning & Development

Thursday April 23, 2020 1PM EDT



Remote Learning Tech Solutions



Many school districts lack the technology to enable remote learning. Comcast Business and industry experts detail how educators can adapt by shifting their networks and technologies.



Panelists: Lenny Schad, Chief Information & Innovation Officer – District Administration; Nelson Ortiz, Executive Director National Sales Engineering at Comcast Business

Tuesday April 28. 2020 1PM EDT



Keeping Cybercriminals at Bay – and Protecting Your Business



Companies are vulnerable during a crisis. Comcast security leaders help businesses understand how to identify if they are a potential target and explore the steps that can be taken to mitigate risk.



Panelists: Shena Seneca Tharnish, Vice President, Cybersecurity Products, Comcast Business; Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product & Information Security Officer, Comcast.

Thursday April 30, 2020, 1PM EDT



Steering Your Brand Through Crisis



Brand actions matter, especially during difficult times. Lou Aversano, CEO of Ogilvy & Mather USA will discuss how companies can manage their brands during all phases of a crisis and come out on the other side.



Presenter: Lou Aversano, Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy & Mather USA

With access to free Xfinity hotspots, tools to manage a business from any device, anywhere, and a team of experts and engineers available 24/7, Comcast Business enables businesses of all sizes to stay online and connected during these unusual times. In addition, Comcast Business has enhanced safety and reliability measures to protect the health of its customers while continuing to provide the best possible service.

For more details on how Comcast Business is helping support its business customers at this time, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/response

