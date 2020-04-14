Candy Lawson Joins Comcast Corporation as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, and Senior Deputy General Counsel

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation announced today that Candy Lawson has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, and Senior Deputy General Counsel. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing, developing, and implementing the company’s internal policies, procedures, and compliance with laws, regulations, and contracts domestically and internationally across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky. She reports to Tom Reid, Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Comcast Corporation.





“ Candy has an impressive record of providing strategic compliance and legal risk guidance to boards of directors and executive management teams at multinational companies,” said Mr. Reid. “ Her extensive experience and expertise will make her an outstanding leader of our strong compliance team.”

Prior to joining Comcast, Ms. Lawson was Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Group Chief Compliance Officer at 21st Century Fox, where she advised on compliance matters, including strategies, policies and procedures to mitigate risk across all areas of the business. Following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company last year, Ms. Lawson was appointed to lead The Walt Disney Company’s international compliance team, including overseeing the integration and implementation of compliance policies. Ms. Lawson joined 21st Century Fox from News Corporation where she was Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Group Chief Compliance Officer, EMEA and Asia. Prior to that, she was the anti-corruption counsel for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Morgan Stanley.

Ms. Lawson earned a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College and a J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She will be based in London and also work at Comcast’s headquarters in Philadelphia.

