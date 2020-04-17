Pre-orders and Offers Start Today at T-Mobile and Sprint for iPhone SE: a Powerful New Smartphone in a Popular Design

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile will offer the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable new iPhone. Powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic to handle the most demanding tasks, the new iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance. Customers will be able to pre-order the new iPhone SE beginning today, April 17, online at T-Mobile and Sprint and it will be available on Friday, April 24 at T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile.

“Customers should never have to choose between quality and affordability — especially not now — and at the new T-Mobile, we won’t ask them to,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “The iPhone SE is the perfect smartphone to be FIRST to launch across all three brands here at the new T-Mobile … we’re still all about value and bringing customers more of what they love. And what’s not to love about the most affordable new iPhone?”

iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design, and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone that adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light and offers incredible color accuracy with its vibrant wide color gamut. The familiar Home Button is designed with sapphire crystal and a steel ring to detect a user’s fingerprint for Touch ID, an easy, private and secure way to unlock iPhone, use Apple Pay and authorize App Store purchases. The Apple-designed A13 Bionic, introduced with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, provides unparalleled performance for every task — perfect for photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences — and enables great battery life. In addition, iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock Portrait mode (1), all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. Videos are even more immersive with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilization on the front and rear cameras.

iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and supports fast-charging (2), giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. It is water-and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes (3). Lightning-fast download speeds are available with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE (4), and dual SIM with eSIM (5) provides the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line.

At T-Mobile, there is an offer for everyone — new and existing customers on single lines and family plans — even small businesses! Anyone can get the iPhone SE on us with 24 monthly bill credits when they add a line and trade in an eligible iPhone OR get up to half off the iPhone SE with 24 monthly bill credits when they trade in an eligible iPhone OR add a line — the choice is theirs! And, on Magenta, customers get great Un-carrier benefits on the industry’s best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included, Quibi on Us and Netflix on Us for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts and free scam protection to fight robocalls. Customers also score weekly free stuff from T-Mobile Tuesdays. And for customers who want an incredible value on unlimited talk, text and smartphone data without all the extras, check out Essentials.

And at Sprint, get the new, powerful iPhone SE for just $5 per month with Sprint Flex lease when you switch to Sprint or add a new line of service to an existing account. Sprint Unlimited Plus customers get Hulu and Tidal included in their monthly plan (plus much more) and Sprint customers can also score free perks with My Sprint Rewards.

For complete details on T-Mobile pricing, please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals, for Sprint pricing, please visit: www.sprint.com/iphonese. Stay tuned for pricing and offers from Metro by T-Mobile, for more details, please visit: https://www.metrobyt-mobile.com/latest-apple-iphone-release. For more information on iPhone, please visit: www.apple.com/iphone.

What’s more? The new Magic Keyboard, featuring a floating design, backlit keyboard and trackpad will be available for purchase starting April 24 at T-Mobile. For more information on the new Magic Keyboard, please visit: https://www.apple.com/ipad-keyboards/.

During congestion, the small fraction of T-Mobile customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization, Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying service and approved credit required. T-Mobile Offers: If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to full device amount ($399.99 – iPhone SE 64 GB); if cancelling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Finance agreement required. If you have cancelled voice lines in the past 90 days, reactivate them first. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Up to $400 (with eligible trade in and add a line) or $200 (with eligible trade-in or add a line) via monthly bill credits depending on trade-in device; allow 2 bill cycles from trade-in. Max 4/per account. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom). Magenta: Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly service price. Sprint Offers: iPhone SE $5/mo. after $11.67/mo. credit, applied within two bills. With 18-month lease & new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Restrictions apply. 1 Hulu ad-supported plan per eligible Sprint acct. HD content varies by device & connection. Includes Tidal Premium. HD video streams up to 1080p, music up to 1.5Mbps, gaming up to 8Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion.

(1) Portrait mode on iPhone SE has the ability to recognize people. (2) Up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately). (3) iPhone SE is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty. iPhone SE is resistant to accidental spills from common liquids such as soda, coffee, tea, beer and juice. In the event of a spill, rinse the area with water and wipe your iPhone, and dry it. (4) Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on LTE support, contact your carrier and see apple.com/iPhone/LTE. (5) Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.

