Tubi and Age of Learning Announce Launch of the New Educational Animated Series From ABCmouse, Search and Explore®, Exclusively on Tubi Kids

Building on the success of the beloved interactive learning program ABCmouse Early Learning Academy, Search and Explore is Age of Learning’s first longform series, engaging children ages 2 to 8 in learning adventures with popular characters ABCmouse and friends, 1•2•3 Mouse and Do-Re-Mi Mouse

SAN FRANCISCO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading education technology innovator Age of Learning, creator of the widely popular ABCmouse Early Learning Academy, and Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service, today announced the launch of ABCmouse’s Search and Explore exclusively on Tubi Kids.





Based on the highly popular Search and Explore book series and characters in ABCmouse Early Learning Academy that millions of children have come to love, the new animated series for the first time expands ABCmouse’s educational content to longform storytelling. Search and Explore engages children ages 2 to 8 in the joy of learning and helps develop their skills, knowledge, and vocabulary across academic domains including science, technology, engineering, art, math, music, social studies, and literacy. The first season of Search and Explore launches today with eight original episodes, with additional seasons to be released this summer and beyond.

“As Age of Learning continues to expand our educational content and technology, we are also expanding the ways we reach children in the U.S. and globally,” said Age of Learning CEO Paul Candland. “We are excited to partner with Tubi to launch the Search and Explore series on the Tubi Kids platform. Particularly during these challenging times when many families are struggling to support their children’s education at home, this series can help children build a love of learning and experience learning adventures across the United States and around the world.”

“Tubi Kids puts parents in the driver’s seat with their children’s education, as a subscription-free premium destination for families,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi. “ABCmouse content provides significant value to our customers and we are thrilled to begin our collaboration as the exclusive home of Search and Explore.”

As with all Age of Learning offerings, the development of Search and Explore began with the company’s curriculum team of master educators and early childhood education experts, who specified detailed curriculum objectives for each episode to help children learn key concepts and skills across academic domains. Closely collaborating with the curriculum team, Age of Learning’s creative team—including the creator of an award-winning PBS educational television series, and animators who have worked on some of the most beloved animated films of all time—developed compelling stories in a charming, classic animation style highly appealing to young children.

As children watch each episode, they embark on adventures with ABCmouse and best friends 1•2•3 Mouse and Do-Re-Mi Mouse to destinations around the world. Every story within Search and Explore introduces children to exciting destinations and new learning topics. The friends slide down the cables of the Golden Gate Bridge, jump over the Statue of Liberty’s hidden broken chains, and hike through the Grand Canyon as they learn about the animals that live there. In one episode, children learn about the history of the Great Wall of China, and in another, about the Amazon River and its ecosystem, plants, and animals. Each episode ends with an engaging original song that pulls together the key learning objectives of the episode.

Tubi Kids features a robust library of children’s content–over 1,200 age-appropriate movies and television shows or over 5,000 hours of content–completely free in a dedicated section built just for families. A destination for age-appropriate content on the service, Tubi Kids helps alleviate parents’ worries over what their children are watching.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. A division of FOX Entertainment, Tubi gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free. Currently available in the US, Canada, and Australia, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices, including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android, and many others. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices.

About Age of Learning, Inc.

Age of Learning® is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Based in Los Angeles, the company is Bringing Learning to Life® by blending educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity. Age of Learning’s flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com®Early Learning Academy, is a comprehensive curriculum for preschool through second grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children. In 2019 the company launched Adventure Academy™, the first AAA educational massively multiplayer online game (MMO), serving elementary- and middle-school-aged children with thousands of learning activities in a fun and safe virtual world. Age of Learning educates children around the world, including English language learning in China through its partnership with Tencent and in Japan through its partnership with Rakuten. Connect with Age of Learning at www.AgeofLearning.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

