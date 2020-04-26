National Geographic Reveals BARKSKINS Trailer During 2020 NFL Draft Saturday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Limited Series Premieres Monday, May 25, at 9/8c on National Geographic With Next-Day Release on HULU Planned For Each Episode

Additionally, Ahead of the Limited Series Premiere, National Geographic will Air Special Presentation of the Epic Film “The Revenant,” Which Shares a Common Theme of Survival in an Uncharted World

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Geographic released a first look trailer of the network’s upcoming limited series BARKSKINS during the National Football League (NFL) Draft on Saturday, April 25 on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.





BARKSKINS, showcasing a stellar ensemble cast led by David Thewlis and Marcia Gay Harden, premieres this Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 9/8c and will air with back-to-back episodes for four weeks. The network also announced that following each premiere the episodes will be available on HULU the next day. Finally, as part of the Memorial Day television event, the network will air a special presentation of “The Revenant” on Monday, May 25, at 5:45/4:45c, ahead of the broadcast debut of the epic series.

BARKSKINS examines the mysterious massacre of settlers in the vast and unforgiving wilds of 1690s New France that threatens to throw the region into all-out war. Created by Elwood Reid and based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Annie Proulx, BARKSKINS transports viewers to the wild frontier of the late 17th century.

The series is set in Wobik, a small settlement in what is now the Canadian province of Quebec. As the Catholic Church sends Jesuit priests to convert the indigenous people, France sends indentured servants to populate its territory, along with “Filles Du Roi” (“Daughters of the King”), young women to be matched with husbands, start families and help the colonies prosper. This disparate group of outcasts, rogues and innocents must navigate brutal hardships, competing interests and tangled loyalties at the crossroads of civilization: 1690s New France.

Click to view trailer: https://youtu.be/Q7S1vHEf3Gg

Leading up to the premiere of BARKSKINS, National Geographic will air a special presentation of THE REVENANT, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a frontiersman on a fur trading expedition in the 1820s who fights for survival after being mauled by a bear and left for dead by members of his own hunting team. Both, BARKSKINS and THE REVENANT share a common theme of cinematic wonder and a quest for survival in an uncharted world during two different time periods – late 17th century and the early 19th century, respectively.

Premiering globally in 172 countries and 43 languages, BARKSKINS, an eight-episode historical fiction limited series, hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and Scott Rudin Productions, and is based on the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Proulx. The series stars Thewlis (“Wonder Woman”) as “Claude Trepagny,” Harden (“The Newsroom”) as “Mathilde Geffard,” Aneurin Barnard (“Dunkirk”) as “Hamish Goames,” James Bloor (“Dunkirk”) as “Charles Duquet,” Christian Cooke (“Point Blank”) as “Rene Sel,” David Wilmot (“The Alienist”) as “Constable Bouchard,” Thomas M. Wright (“The Bridge”) as “Elisha Cooke,” Tallulah Haddon (“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”) as “Melissande,” Kaniehtiio (Tiio) Horn (“The Man in the High Castle”) as “Mari,” Lily Sullivan (“Picnic at Hanging Rock”) as “Delphine” and Zahn McClarnon (“Fargo”) as “Yvon.”

Series creator Reid (“The Bridge”) also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Scott Rudin (“No Country for Old Men”), Garrett Basch (“The Night Of”), Eli Bush (“Lady Bird”), David Slade (“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”), who directed the first two episodes, and Proulx are also executive producers.

For more information, please visit www.natgeotvpressroom.com.

