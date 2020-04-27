David Gandler Featured by Wedbush Securities Managing Director of Digital Media Equity Research Michael Pachter in Public Company Spotlight

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FaceBank Group, Inc. d/b/a fuboTV [OTCQB:FBNK] CEO David Gandler was featured in a discussion led by Michael Pachter, Managing Director of Digital Media Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, to dive deeper into trends around cord-cutting, video streaming and the return of live sports streaming. Gandler’s comments focused on providing a company update, current streaming trends during the pandemic, the competitive landscape and longer-term industry trends.

ABOUT FUBOTV

fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group in April 2020 to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances. The combined company now operates as fuboTV [OTCQB:FBNK] with David Gandler as CEO based in New York City.

Continually innovating to give subscribers a premium viewing experience they can’t find with cable TV, fuboTV is regularly first-to-market with new product features and is the only virtual MVPD to stream in 4K. Other industry “firsts” for the company include entering Europe with the launch of fuboTV España in 2018. fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network for passionate sports fans, launched in 2019 with event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming.

