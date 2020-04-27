FOX News Channel to Present America Copes Together Anchored by Harris Faulkner on Wednesday, April 29th

Virtual Town Hall to Focus on Mental Health Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) will present America Copes Together on Wednesday, April 29th at 1PM/ET. Moderated by Outnumbered Overtime anchor Harris Faulkner, the virtual town hall will feature remote panels comprised of psychiatrists and everyday Americans to highlight the psychological effects that the COVID-19 crisis has had on families, the healthcare community, front line workers and all those isolated and impacted during the pandemic.

Throughout the hour, Faulkner will be joined by psychiatrists and doctors, including Dr. Jessica Griffin, Dr. James Rachel, as well as FNC contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier to answer viewer-submitted questions from those dealing with the mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic. FNC contributor and retired United States Marine Johnny Joey Jones will also join the broadcast to discuss PTSD and the psychological effects medical workers may be experiencing. Topics to be discussed throughout include coping with tragedy, the psychological toll of isolation and stay at home orders, as well as living in close quarters with loved ones.

America Copes Together is Faulkner’s fourth in-depth town hall during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to being one of the first cable news anchors to devote a full hour each day to viewer questions and doctor Q&As, Faulkner recently presented America Learns Together, which focused on the challenges of distance learning for parents and educators.

Additionally, Faulkner co-moderated a virtual town hall with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and members of White House coronavirus taskforce alongside FNC’s Bill Hemmer on March 24th. She also anchored an hour-long Q&A special surrounding the COVID-19 crisis alongside Dr. Mehmet Oz on March 9th.

A six-time Emmy award-winning newscaster, Faulkner joined Fox News Channel in 2005 where she currently helms two back-to-back top rated weekday hours, Outnumbered (weekdays at 12PM/ET) and Outnumbered Overtime (weekdays at 1PM/ET). Since July 2019, Faulkner’s Outnumbered Overtime has averaged 1.7 million viewers and 293,000 in the 25-54 demo, beating ABC News’ GMA3 for a record 29 weeks in total viewers, in addition to serving as the top-rated program in all of cable in its timeslot.

