News Corp to Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–News Corp will release its third quarter Fiscal 2020 results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:oo p.m. EDT (Sydney: Friday, May 8, at 7:oo a.m. AEST). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.

The call can also be accessed by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-646-828-8143



Non-U.S. Participants: 1-800-263-0877



Passcode: 5957712

A replay will be available approximately three hours following the call’s conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820



Non-U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112



Passcode: 5957712

The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

