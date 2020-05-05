Pluto TV Partners With TiVo to Expand the TiVo+ Content Network

Addition of Pluto TV expands and enhances the TiVo+ content network with 50,000 hours of programming, within a discovery experience familiar to millions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today announced a partnership with Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the US. The new partnership brings greater viewing options to TiVo, promoting ease of discovery and one-click access to Pluto TV programming where viewers will find, watch, and enjoy over 250+ live, linear, ad-supported channels along with thousands of movies and television shows on-demand.

The new partnership with Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS company, means that TiVo customers will have seamless access to channels and on-demand content across categories including news, sports, kids, movies, music, reality, pop culture, cooking, lifestyle, Spanish and E-sports programming alongside the TV and subscription services people already use and love. With over 22 million monthly active users, Pluto TV brings to TiVo a whole new world of free streaming channels and video on-demand.

“Launching Pluto TV in an integrated way with TiVo aligns perfectly with our goal to provide a friction-free viewer experience with our distribution partners,” said Tom Ryan, CEO, Pluto TV. “Today, over 22 million people a month in the US tune in to stream our programming which spans across all genres of movies, news, TV shows, sports, and documentaries, and we look forward to reaching many more together as part of the TiVo+ video network.”

“We launched TiVo+ because we wanted to bring entertainment together in one easy place for viewers, and this partnership allows viewers to easily discover an awesome array of 50,000 hours of free programming from Pluto TV via TiVo+,” said Dave Shull, president and CEO, TiVo. “Now we can definitively say we’re catering to everyone’s tastes and preferences, making finding, watching and enjoying something they love easier than ever before.”

Pluto TV will be rolling out in the coming weeks to customers on TiVo EDGE, TiVo’s premium, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), all-in-one media device, with versions designed to work with HD antenna or digital cable. Pluto TV will also soon become available on the upcoming TiVo Stream 4K device.

About TiVo

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 250+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020’s Most Innovative Companies, with over 22 million monthly active users in the US, Pluto TV has a global footprint across three continents and 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices throughout the United States, Europe and Latin America.

