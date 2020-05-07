CBS All Access Adds More Than 100 Films From Paramount Pictures

New Additions to CBS All Access’ Film Library Include “The Godfather” Trilogy, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and More

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced the addition of more than 100 films from Paramount Pictures’ library to the service. Titles include Oscar®-winning films like “The Godfather,” “Terms of Endearment” and “An Inconvenient Truth,” as well as other beloved classics like “Star Trek: First Contact,” “Patriot Games” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”





“ Expanding CBS All Access’ library of films with these iconic titles from Paramount Pictures is just one of the many ways we’re integrating the phenomenal catalog of IP available to us within the ViacomCBS family,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “ The service is on a growth trajectory with two record-breaking months in March and April, and we look forward to bringing even more premium content and value to our subscribers in the coming months.”

CBS All Access recently experienced its best two months ever in April and March in terms of total streams, and the first half of 2020 now holds CBS All Access’ top two months ever in terms of new subscriber sign-ups of all time.

The Paramount Pictures titles available via CBS All Access also include “Airplane!,” “The Hours,” “The First Wives Club,” “Pretty in Pink” and “To Catch a Thief,” along with additional films in the “Star Trek” franchise. For a full list of films currently available on CBS All Access, please visit: https://www.cbs.com/movies/.

About CBS All Access:

CBS All Access is CBS’ direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. CBS All Access gives subscribers the ability to watch more than 15,000 episodes on demand – spanning exclusive original series, CBS Television Network’s primetime, daytime and late night shows, plus classic TV hits – as well as the ability to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. CBS All Access’ original series include THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, TELL ME A STORY, NO ACTIVITY, WHY WOMEN KILL, INTERROGATION and TOONING OUT THE NEWS, as well as the upcoming event series THE STAND, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH and THE HARPER HOUSE. CBS All Access is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD and the upcoming animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. CBS All Access also includes the ability to stream CBS Interactive’s other live channels, CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

The service is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS app for iOS and Android, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV channels. Versions of CBS All Access have now launched internationally in Canada and Australia (10 All Access), with unique but similar content and pricing plans. For more details on CBS All Access, please visit https://www.cbs.com/all-access.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation:

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

