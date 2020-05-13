B&H Launches NAB Virtual Experience

Pro Video News: In lieu of a physical NAB Show in Las Vegas, B&H Photo is joining the conversation as the Official Retail Partner of NAB Express to launch exclusive deals and show off new content.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadcast–B&H is excited to announce the NAB Virtual Experience—a new way to bring together the industry online. Working closely with leading technology partners, B&H will be delivering content and news on the latest gear and trends. This covers workflows, equipment, and solutions to current problems. As the Official Retail Partner of NAB Express Show, B&H is also going to offer exclusive deals and promotions on some of the latest and most popular gear.

When you head over to the B&H NAB Virtual Experience, there will be a variety of content to explore. Immediately you will see our “virtual show.” This section is hosted by The Studio at B&H and will involve conversations with industry professionals about current and emerging technologies and solutions. Imagine these as an online version of talks and panel discussions.

Following that is all the news and reviews you expect to come out around a major trade show. All the announcements and hands-on experiences with the latest tech can be found right here.

If you are looking to talk to a B&H expert, that will be possible with the NAB Express—B&H Show Discussion. Hosted on Zoom on Wednesday and Thursday, May 13-14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. EDT to 6:00 p.m. EDT each day, this is a way to connect and have a live consultation with a B&H pro.

Beyond that, B&H has curated multiple video playlists to help individuals who are looking to learn more about video production find a place where they can get started.

Please be sure to visit the B&H NAB Virtual Experience as well as the NAB Express Show, which runs May 13-14, 2020. You can also visit the B&H NAB Specials Page to find all the latest deals.

