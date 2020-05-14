FOX News Digital Marks Double Digit Increases Across All Key Performance Indicators in April Versus Prior Year

FOX News Digital Finishes Month with Record Engagement Across “America Together” Multiplatform Initiative

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished the month of April with double digit increases versus the prior year across all key performance indicators, including multiplatform views (a 26 percent increase from April 2019), multiplatform minutes (a 19 percent increase from April 2019) and multiplatform unique visitors (a 20 percent increase from April 2019), according to Comscore. The network also yielded highs in multiplatform unique visitors (121.5 million), total multiplatform views (1.9 billion) and total multiplatform minutes (4.5 billion minutes), while its comprehensive coverage of the pandemic continued to drive traffic and engagement. This April marked the second highest month of multiplatform unique visitors, coming only behind March 2020, as well as notched the network’s fifth consecutive month with over 100 million multiplatform unique visitors. The strong performance also helped propel the FOX News Mobile App ahead of the CNN Mobile App for the 17th month in a row in unique visitors (8.7 million versus CNN’s 7.3 million).*

Throughout April, FOXNews.com’s coronavirus landing page was the top category page on the site in terms of page views, according to SimilarWeb. Chief political anchor Bret Baier’s exclusive report on the origins of the coronavirus also notched one of the top pages on FOX News Digital for the month with over 7 million page views, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Since launching the new America Together editorial series on March 25th, FOX News Digital has featured over 750 separate stories of sacrifice and selflessness during the pandemic. The content has generated 28 million page views across 8.5 million unique devices. In terms of video consumption, America Together videos have received over 11.5 million views since launch. Anchor Dana Perino’s digital storytime series for children, also initiated during the pandemic received 10.5 million video views, and averaged nearly 300,000 views per day.

For the 68th consecutive month, FOX News remained the most engaged news brand on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) among the news competitive set, driving 55 million total interactions, according to Socialbakers. FOX News remained number one in Facebook and Instagram interactions among news competitors for the month, amounting more than 33.3 million on Facebook as well as ranking number one for Facebook video views and earning a record month for Instagram interactions with 21.4 million.

FOX Business Network also marked a record month online, securing 23.5 million multiplatform unique visitors, its second highest month ever in the category. Following this same trend in multiplatform total minutes, FOXBusiness.com drove 191 million multiplatform total minutes. In multiplatform total views, FOXBusiness.com secured 101 million views, also its second-highest month delivered.**

APRIL 2020 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Minutes



FOX News Digital – 4,502,000,000 (up 19 percent vs. April 2019)



CNN.com – 5,480,000,000 (up 90 percent vs. April 2019)

Multi-Platform Total Views



FOX News Digital – 1,976,000,000 (up 26 percent vs. April 2019)



CNN.com – 2,934,000,000 (up 100 percent vs. April 2019)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors



FOX News Digital – 121,513,000 (up 20 percent vs. April 2019)



CNN.com – 165,056,000 (up 33 percent vs. April 2019)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital Network, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, HuffPost U.S., Wall Street Journal Online, Reuters.com, and USAToday.com, April 2020, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], April 2020, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, April 2020, U.S.

