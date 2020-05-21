Comcast Business and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Partner to Provide Grant to United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Grant will support U.S. Hispanic-owned small and medium sized businesses impacted by COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced it has partnered with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, the leading media company serving Hispanics, to provide a $50,000 grant to the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) — America’s largest Hispanic business organization, representing over 4.37 million Hispanic-owned small and medium sized businesses. The grant will support Hispanic-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“Comcast Business is committed to helping the Hispanic-owned business community stay connected and agile during this unprecedented time. Growing twice as fast as other businesses in the country and contributing thousands of new jobs to their local communities, Hispanic-owned businesses are helping fuel our economy,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “We’re proud to partner with our friends at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises to extend our support to the Hispanic business community and our partners at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce during this time of need.”

“We are honored to be working hand-in-hand with Comcast and Telemundo, such important voices for our community, to make sure that our minority-owned small businesses have access to the bilingual resources they need to respond to the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Ramiro A. Cavazos, USHCC President & CEO. “We will work diligently with Comcast and Telemundo to fight for these businesses and help advance the prosperity of U.S. Hispanics during these times.”

“Hispanic-owned businesses are the heart of our community, so assisting and guiding these business owners during these difficult times is an enormously important initiative for us,” said Christina Kolbjornsen, Senior Vice President of Corporate and External Affairs. “One in every four small businesses in the U.S. is Hispanic-owned and 75 percent of new businesses in the U.S. are created by Hispanics. These small businesses face the same challenges as large companies, yet they have a fraction of the resources. We are excited to partner with Comcast and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to offer these small businesses the support they deserve.”

In addition to the grant, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in partnership with USHCC, is providing resources and guidelines to businesses in the language of their choice, as well as tips on how to navigate the Small Business Debt Relief Program – the CARES Act, the program that provides immediate relief to small businesses with non-disaster SBA loans. This information, as well as other resources to guide business owners can be found on telemundo.com/nuestrosnegocios.

Comcast Business is enabling businesses of all sizes to stay online and connected during these unusual times, with access to free Xfinity hotspots, tools to manage a business from any device, anywhere, and a team of experts and engineers available 24/7. In addition, Comcast Business has instituted enhanced safety measures to protect the health of its customers while continuing to install services and provide the best possible service.

For more details on how Comcast Business is helping support customers and the business community at this time, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/response

About Comcast Business



Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises



NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world’s most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company’s domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company’s co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About the USHCC



As the leading advocacy organization for the U.S. Hispanic business community, the USHCC promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4 million Hispanic-owned businesses that annually contribute over $700 billion to the American. The USHCC also has the support over 250 American corporations and also as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide.

