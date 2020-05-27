G.research’s 12th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference

RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gabelli Funds, in conjunction with G.research, will host its 12th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference on June 4. The conference will be held virtually. This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of leading broadcasting and entertainment companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies and company fundamentals. It will also include a Sports Valuation Panel. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register. ­­­

Participating Companies

Corus Entertainment (TSX: CJR-B) Eros Entertainment (NYSE: EROS) Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A) Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU) Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAC)

G.research, LLC, an institutional research and brokerage firm and Member of and , is a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Group Holding Co. (OTC:MGHL).

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE: GBL).

