South Africa OTT and Pay TV Forecasts Market Analysis 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “South Africa OTT and Pay TV Forecasts” report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors in South Africa.

The report tracks the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by source (AVOD, TVOD, DTO, SVOD) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: SVOD revenues by operator for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Showmax

Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments

Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2018 to 2025

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Chart: Pay TV revenues by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025

Forecasts for DStv, StarSat, GOtv

