Global Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Market Review 2012-2019 and Forecast 2020-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) market worldwide will grow by a projected US $670.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Estimations are provided for 2020, while projections are made for 2021-2027.

4K, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 29.2% and reach a market size of US $769.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The 4K market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 27.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $19.5 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $29.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the 4K segment will reach a market size of US $33.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 25.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $74.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.

Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others are:

Changhong Electric Co. Ltd.

Hisense Group Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultra HD Television (UHD TV) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otqcoi

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900