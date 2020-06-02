Etiya Cloud-Native Digital BSS Powers Videotron’s Helix TV and Internet Service Launch in 9 Months

AMSTERDAM – Etiya, the leading Independent Software Vendor, today announced that its cloud-native Digital Business Platform business support systems (BSS) solutions were implemented in nine months to launch Videotron’s Helix TV and Internet service.

Helix is a multi-device TV and Internet platform service that replaces Videotron’s legacy TV and Internet service. Helix allows users to use voice commands to search an integrated TV content catalog from multiple sources, like regulated TV and premium channels, YouTube, Netflix, and Club Illico (Videotron’s streaming service). Helix uses a hybrid cloud architecture that includes a 100% digital BSS supplied by Etiya.

The new TV and Internet service went from a blank page to complete implementation in nine months. At the heart of this success were Etiya’s Digital Business Platform, a cloud-native full stack that is pre-integrated into partner solutions, and Videotron’s major enterprise architecture project. Etiya’s Digital Business Platform enables fast and effective transformations. It is AI-driven and cloud-based, which minimizes CapEx, enables fast implementation, and scales easily.

All Etiya’s customer relationship management (CRM), product catalog, order management, billing, customer management, and API gateway are on AWS for Helix. The service also incorporates components of Etiya’s AI data analytics capabilities.

“We are very proud that our ground-breaking AI-driven digital BSS helped launch Videotron’s state-of-the-art TV service,” said Aslan Dogan, CEO of Etiya. “The BSS stack is designed for omnichannel from the ground-up, meaning there are CSR services and brick-and-mortar stores as well as the web and mobile to sell, buy, and support Helix Internet and TV.”

Etiya specializes in service provider digital transformations that prioritize the digital customer’s experience. Its digital BSS solution also enables operators to take a “clean break” from existing systems, processes, and culture by setting up digital brands that target digital-savvy customers.

The Videotron and Etiya Helix implementation has been selected as a Nominee for TM Forum’s Excellence Awards in the Beyond Connectivity category for their entry – “Yes! Digital Transformation plus 100% Cloud BSS for Helix”. The case study is available here https://inform.tmforum.org/casestudy/videotron-continues-transformation-streak-with-helix-tv/.

About Etiya

Etiya is a leading software company providing customer experience focused AI driven Digital Transformation with its own award-winning product portfolio.

Founded in 2004, Etiya has more than 1000 highly qualified employees and offices in 3 continents and 7 countries.

Its microservice-based architecture, DevOps methodology and AI-driven portfolio provides competitive advantage to its customers by bringing agility and flexibility into their business.

Etiya provides turn-key, end-to-end digital transformation to many customers worldwide from different sectors including telecom, finance and retail.

With the “Connected Customer First” approach which prioritizes the digital customer experience and the agile methodology it applies becoming digital-ready is possible in a matter of months via fast delivery of products and solutions.

In 2019, Etiya won the TM Forum Disruptive Innovation Award for its Fizz project and the Outstanding Catalyst Innovation Award for the Digital Twins proof of concept project.

Etiya exists to move agilely beyond existing standards in its relationships with the customers, in innovation, and in its ambition to expand and grow.

Exceed, Every Day

www.etiya.com

Source: RealWire