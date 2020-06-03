Comcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation today announced the preliminary results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held this morning. Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days.

Company Proposals

Election of Directors: Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast’s Board of Directors for one-year terms. Comcast’s Board has 10 directors, nine of whom are independent, and is 50 percent diverse by race or gender.

Ratification of the Appointment of our Independent Auditors: Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Approval of Amended and Restated 2003 Stock Option Plan: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Approval of Amended and Restated 2002 Restricted Stock Plan: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.

Shareholder Proposals

To Prepare an Annual Report on Lobbying Activity: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

To Require That The Board Chair Be Independent: This proposal was not presented by the shareholder proponent or his representative; therefore, the proposal was not acted upon at the meeting.

To Conduct Independent Investigation and Report on Risks Posed by Failing to Prevent Sexual Harassment: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

