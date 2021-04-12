Awakn Launches Digital Unit and Signs Agreement with the University of Exeter to Improve Addiction Treatment Through Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

First project to use advanced analytics to explore identity shifts in alcohol addiction

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – April 12, 2021) – Awakn Life Sciences Inc., a clinical-biotech company researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to treat addiction and other mental health conditions, today launched ‘Awakn Digital’, a new unit focused on using advanced analytics to improve the effectiveness of Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy in treating Addiction. Awakn deepened its partnership with the University of Exeter to apply the latest developments in digital, technology and innovation in healthcare to tackle addiction.

Awakn previously announced an exclusive license to use and deliver the ‘Ketamine in the Reduction of Alcoholic Relapse’ (KARE) psychotherapy intervention, as validated in a Phase II clinical trial led by the University of Exeter.

The new agreement further deepens the partnership between Awakn and the University of Exeter by establishing a framework for the two organisations to work together to use advanced data analytics to improve the effectiveness of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in treating addiction.

The first project will use a pattern classifier to detect identity shifts following ketamine treatment in Awakn clinics. The project builds on the work of Dr Koschate-Reis who holds an EPSRC Innovation Fellowship “Psychological Identity in a Digital World” and has been working on developing digital signatures of identity shift in recovery in people with problematic substance use in collaboration with local drug and alcohol services.

Prof. Celia Morgan, Head of Psychology, Professor of Psychopharmacology, University of Exeter will lead the project.

Prof. Celia Morgan stated, “By using an advanced data analytics approach in our work with Awakn, we aim to develop a richer understanding of the process of change following psychedelic treatment. The insights gained will allow us to transform and target our treatments to maximise their effectiveness for each and every patient.”

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are delighted to be deepening our relationship with the University of Exeter. There is a significant gap between patient need and effective addiction treatment solutions in the UK. Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy has demonstrated early promise in being an effective treatment option for some patients. We are looking forward to assessing how advanced data analytics can improve the effectiveness of this treatment option and improve patient outcomes in the UK.”

About Awakn Life Sciences Inc.

Awakn Life Sciences is a clinical-biotech company researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic new molecular entity drugs and therapies to treat Addiction and other mental health conditions. Awakn is integrating psychedelic medicine into mainstream healthcare through Research, Digital, Clinics, and Ecosystems.

awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn

About the University of Exeter

The University of Exeter is a Russell Group university that combines world-class research with very high levels of student satisfaction. Exeter has over 21,000 students and is in the top one percent of universities worldwide. Exeter is also ranked 10th in the Guardian University Guide 2020 and 14th in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018. In the 2014 Research Excellence Framework (REF), the University ranked 16th nationally, with 98% of its research rated as being of international quality, while in 2017, Exeter was awarded a Gold rating in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) assessment. Exeter was named The Times and The Sunday Times Sports University of the Year 2015-16, in recognition of excellence in performance, education and research. Exeter was The Sunday Times University of the Year 2012-13.

The University launched its flagship Global Systems Institute in 2018, a world-class, interdisciplinary community of researchers, students, citizens and partners that will solve global challenges through transformative research and education. This follows recent investments of more than £350 million worth of new facilities across its campuses in recent years; including the Living Systems Institute in 2016 in Exeter, and the Environment and Sustainability Institute on the Penryn Campus in Cornwall, together with new student services hubs, and new facilities for Biosciences, the Business School and Renewable Energy.

More Information

For media inquiries or to arrange an interview contact:

[email protected]

+44 (0)208 995 5832

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto

[email protected]

Tim Regan

[email protected]

For further University of Exeter information:

University of Exeter Press Office

+44 (0) 7920 278762

[email protected]

www.exeter.ac.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80128