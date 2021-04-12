Revive Adjourns Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, announces that its Annual and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 12, 2021 will be adjourned to a future date.

Due to the current provincial lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Meeting was to be held by way of conference call. Due to the high shareholder turnout and interest, the service provider contracted to arrange the conference call experienced technical difficulties with the bridge facilities. In order to ensure that all shareholders are able to attend and participate at the Meeting, the Company has decided to adjourn the Meeting in order to procure enhanced conference facilities. A subsequent press release will be disseminated with the updated call-in information.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on COVID-19. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

For more information please contact: Michael Frank Chief Executive Officer Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

